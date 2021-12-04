Northwest Bearcats beat Rogers State by 8

Temperatures were cooler today compared to the past few days, but still warmer than normal with highs in the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight temperatures will cool down into the upper 30s with increasing clouds throughout the night. On Sunday temperatures will be very much above normal, warming up into the lower 60s with gradually clearing skies Sunday will be the last warm day before a cold front moves through the area, bringing high temperatures into the 30s for the majority of the week. Tuesday there is a chance for a mixture of rain and snow, but the rest of the work week looks to remain dry.

Radar Temperatures Alerts