A cold start to the week

Temperatures were cooler today compared to the past few days, but still warmer than normal with highs in the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight temperatures will cool down into the upper 30s with increasing clouds throughout the night. On Monday temperatures will be below normal, only warming up into the upper 30's with gradually clearing skies Monday will be a cold day with high temperatures into the 30s for the majority of the day. Tuesday there is a chance for a mixture of rain and snow, but the rest of the work week looks to remain dry.

