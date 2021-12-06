East Buchanan wins first state title in program history

It’s a cold start to the week for your Monday with temperatures this morning in the 20s. Conditions will be blustery and cold today with highs only reaching the mid 30s and clouds increasing throughout the day. Winds will also be a concern with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Tonight will be another chilly night with lows in the low 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Mild and dry conditions will continue through the work week. Temperatures for this week look to increase slightly everyday, potentially reaching the 60s for the high on Friday.

