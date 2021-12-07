Buchanan County Covid-19 update (12-6-21)

The cold stretch continues this morning, starting off the day with temperatures in the 20s. Today will be cold but slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to lower 40s under gradually clearing skies. Conditions will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Lows tonight will be around 20° under partly cloudy skies. Mild and dry conditions will continue through the workweek. Temperatures for this week look to increase slightly every day, potentially reaching the 60s for the high on Friday.

Radar Temperatures Alerts