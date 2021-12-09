Local pharmacy has plenty of flu shots available

Big warm-up in store for today with highs making a run for the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Strong winds are also expected with gusts up to 25 mph continuing overnight. Lows will cool down into the lower 30s tonight. Windy and warm conditions will stretch into Friday with highs in the 60s. A cold front moving through Friday afternoon/early evening will give us a slight chance for rain, although most of the area should stay dry. The cold front will also bring temperatures back down into the 40s to start the weekend, however, above-average temperatures return on Sunday and will continue into the work week.

Radar Temperatures Alerts