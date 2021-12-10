Resources in the community for homeless to get shelter

It looks like a warm, windy, and cloudy Friday ahead to end the workweek. Temperatures will reach the low 60s with gusty winds up to 25 mph. A cold front moving through afternoon/early evening will bring a slight chance for rain, although most of the area should stay dry. The cold front will also increase wind speeds significantly with gusts up to 35 mph and overnight lows around 30°. Cooler temperatures on Saturday with highs in the mid-40s with strong winds continuing. Above-average temperatures return on Sunday and will continue into the workweek.

