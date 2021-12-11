Lions Club Fruit Sale

A cold front moved through last night, bringing Saturday's temperatures closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight lows will be in the mid 20s under mostly clear skies. Winds will become more mild overnight but significantly increase on Sunday. Gusty winds up to 35 mph Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Above-average temperatures will continue into the workweek, steadily warming up into mid-week. Highs will be in the 60s by Tuesday and 70s on Wednesday, with potential record-breaking highs.

Radar Temperatures Alerts