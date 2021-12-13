Missouri AG sends cease and desist letters to end mask mandates

Temperatures will be well above average again today with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Tuesday with increasing clouds. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s on Tuesday. The current record high for Tuesday is 64. Temperatures will continue to make a run for the record books on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The current record high for Wednesday is 67. A cold front will move through Thursday dropping temperatures back into the 30s and 40s to end the week.

