Two local athletes aiming for the National Championships

Temperatures will be well above average again today with highs in the low to mid 60s. Our record high for today is 64. We had clear skies this morning, but clouds moved into the area throughout the rest of the day. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. The winds will really start to pick up on Wednesday. A High Wind Warning will be in effect Wednesday. Gusts will be possible up to 55 mph. These wind gusts have the potential to be damaging. Most of Wednesday will be cloudy with highs making a run for the record books. Temperatures will likely land in the lower 70s. The current record high for Wednesday is 67. A cold front will move through Wednesday night giving us the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop after the front moves through with temperatures back into the 30s and 40s to end the week.

