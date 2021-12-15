Cooler Thursday forecast

Winds are already breezy this morning with gusts pushing 30-40 mph. Our High Wind Warning will begin at 9 AM and last through midnight. Gusts will be possible up to 60 mph in some spots, especially on the Kansas side and extreme NW Missouri. These wind gusts have the potential to be damaging. Travel will likely be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Winds will be the strongest late this afternoon into the evening hours. Most of today will be cloudy with highs making a run for the record books. Temperatures will likely land in the lower 70s this afternoon. The current record high is 67. A cold front will move through the area tonight giving us the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the stronger side and bring more gusty winds. Temperatures will drop after the front moves through with highs back into the 30s and 40s to end the week. Sunny and dry weather looks to return for the rest of the work week into the weekend.

