Power outages, widespread damage was reported after Wednesday storm system

Much calmer and cooler weather is in store for the next few days. This morning, temperatures are about 30 degrees colder than yesterday morning thanks to our cold front. Winds are starting to calm down as well, however wind chills for many of us are still in the 20s. Today we will warm up into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Mid to upper 40s look to continue on Friday as clouds build into the area. Some even colder air will push into the area Saturday with highs barely making it above freezing under mostly sunny skies. Sunny and dry weather will continue into next week with highs making a return to the mid to upper 40s.

