Temperatures are on the chilly side out the door. Highs will warm up slightly above average this afternoon into the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 40s by Wednesday. Highs look to make it to the 50s by Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s through Christmas weekend. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue as well.

Radar Temperatures Alerts