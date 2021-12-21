A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead

Temperatures will be slightly warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunny and dry weather will continue today. Temperatures will continue to hang out in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures look to make a run for the 60s on Christmas Eve. The current record high for Friday is 62. A weak cold front will move through on Christmas dropping temperatures back into the 50s for the weekend.

Radar Temperatures Alerts