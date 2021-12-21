SHERIFF'S OFFICE BRINGS EARLY CHRISTMAS TO FAMILIES IN NEED

A very comfortable day across the area with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will be on the cold side overnight tonight with lows dropping into the lower 20s and teens. Temperatures will rebound nicely again on Wednesday with highs making a run for 50. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with most areas making it into the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. The warmest day of the week looks to be Christmas Eve with highs in the low to mid 60s. The current record for Friday is 62. Temperatures will cool off slightly on Christmas into the weekend with highs in the 50s.

