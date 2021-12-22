Staying in the 50s on Thursday

Comfortable temperatures across the area again today with highs making it into the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will only drop into the 30s overnight as a few clouds roll into the area. Temperatures will stay well above average on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s as sunshine continues. Temperatures will be making a run for the record books on Christmas Eve with highs warming into the low mid 60s. The current record high for Friday is 62 set back in 2019. A few clouds will push into the area Friday night bringing the chance for a few sprinkles . Clouds should clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday as sunshine returns.

