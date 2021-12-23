dog walking forecast

Temperatures are on the cool side out the door this morning with lows in the mid 30s. Temperatures will stay well above average on today with highs in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be making a run for the record books on Christmas Eve with highs warming into the low mid 60s. The current record high for Friday is 62 set back in 2019. A few clouds will push into the area Friday night bringing the chance for a few sprinkles. Clouds should clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday as sunshine returns. Temperatures will continue to cool down into next week.

