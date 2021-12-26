Benton basketball senior following family tradition

Temperatures made it in the record books today! We hit a high of 69 this afternoon. The previous high was 62. Clouds will continue to push into the area overnight bringing the chance for a few sprinkles between midnight and 3 AM. The sprinkles will be isolated and few and far between. Clouds will start to clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s tomorrow as sunshine returns. Temperatures will stay on the mild side to start next week with highs in the 50s. A stronger cold front will move through Tuesday bringing us our next chance for rain and some much cooler temperatures for the last few days of 2021.

Radar Temperatures Alerts