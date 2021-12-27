Clear
morning forecast 12-27

Posted: Dec 27, 2021 7:42 AM
Updated: Dec 27, 2021 7:42 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Atchison
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Temperatures are on the mild side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will have increasing clouds capping temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Northwesterly winds will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will start to warm up again on Tuesday with highs making a run for the 60s. A weak disturbance will move through Tuesday morning giving us the chance for a few isolated rain showers between about 5-10 am. The rest of the day will be dry and cloudy. A cold front will move through Tuesday night dropping temperatures into the 30s on Wednesday. Chilly temperatures look to continue throughout the rest of the week into the weekend. .
