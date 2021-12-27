Business owner speaks out after Christmas burglary

Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s overnight as mostly cloudy skies continue. A weak disturbance will move through tomorrow morning giving us the chance for a few isolated rain showers between about 5-10 am. Skies will gradually start to clear with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will start to warm up again tomorrow afternoon with highs making a run for the 60s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night dropping temperatures into the 30s on Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly start to recover through the end of the work week with highs back in the mid 40s. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday bringing some very cold air. This front will also bring the chance for some light rain overnight Friday that could change over to snow Saturday morning as temperatures begin to dip.

