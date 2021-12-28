MoDOT truck hit on I-35 Monday afternoon

Temperatures are in the mid 30s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated rain showers are possible this morning before 10 am. A few flurries are possible in extreme northwest Missouri. Skies will gradually start to clear with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will start to warm up again this afternoon with highs making a run for the 60s. A cold front will move through tonight night dropping temperatures into the 30s on Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly start to recover through the end of the work week with highs back in the mid 40s. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday bringing some very cold air. This front will also bring the chance for some light rain overnight Friday that could change over to snow Saturday morning as temperatures begin to dip.

