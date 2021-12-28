Pediatricians share concerns on Covid spread

After a cold and rainy start to the morning, temperatures warmed up into the 50s this afternoon with gradually clearing skies. A cold front will move through tonight dropping temperatures into the 30s on Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies.. A few areas of light snow will also be possible in extreme northwest Missouri. A dusting at most is possible. Temperatures will slowly start to recover through the end of the work week with highs back in the 40s and 50s by New Years Eve.. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday bringing some very cold air. This front will also bring the chance for some light rain overnight Friday that could change over to snow Saturday morning as temperatures begin to dip.

