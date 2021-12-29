A much colder Wednesday ahead with a few flurries

Temperatures are on the cold side this morning thanks to a cold front that moved through yesterday. Today temperatures will struggle to warm up into the low to mid 30s by the afternoon hours. A few areas of light snow will also be possible in extreme northwest Missouri late this morning. A dusting at most is possible. Most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will slowly start to recover through the end of the work week with highs back in the 40s and 50s by New Years Eve. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday bringing some very cold air. This front will also bring the chance for some light rain overnight Friday that could change over to snow Saturday morning as temperatures begin to dip. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.

Radar Temperatures Alerts