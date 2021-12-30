Reminders for safe driving on New Year's Eve

Sunshine returned today with highs reaching the 40s this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will continue to warm through Friday with highs back in the upper 40s with gusty winds and sunny skies. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday bringing cooler temperatures into the area, along with a chance for some light rain overnight Friday that could change over to snow Saturday morning as temperatures begin to dip. Most areas look to pick up some accumulating snow. Snow should move out of the area by Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.

