AM Dense Fog Advisory, Winter Storm Warning for New Years

Temperatures are on the chilly side again this morning with lows in the 20s and 30s. We are also waking up to some patchy dense fog and mist this morning. Use caution when driving this morning, slick spots are possible especially on bridges and overpasses due to the mist and fog. Temperatures Today will be on the milder side with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s with increasing clouds. More active weather will move into the area tonight as a cold front moves through. Tonight precipitation chances will increase after midnight close to 4 am, first a wintry mix will develop, eventually changing over to snow. How fast the precipitation changes over to snow will have a big impact on our snowfall totals. Right now our area looks to pick up around 4-8 inches of snow. We will also have very cold temperatures on Saturday with highs only reaching the teens. Be cautious of any travel on Saturday. Winds will be breezy causing blowing snow to reduce visibility at times. Snow showers should move out of the area by Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.

