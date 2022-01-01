December 31st forecast

Clouds will stick around as our cold front moves through. Temperatures will plummet overnight with lows dropping into the teens, wind chills will reach sub zero. Tomorrow our Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 3 AM and will last throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will also fall throughout the day Saturday with single digits by the afternoon. Tonight precipitation chances will increase after midnight close to 3 am, first a wintry mix will develop, eventually changing over to snow. How fast the precipitation changes over to snow will have a big impact on our snowfall totals. Right now our area looks to pick up around 4-8 inches of snow. Be cautious of any travel on Saturday. Winds will be breezy causing blowing snow to reduce visibility at times. Snow showers should move out of the area by Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.

