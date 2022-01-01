City plows out to clear streets after snowfall

It was a frigid and snowy day with precipitation totals ranging from 2-6 inches across the area. Although most of the system has moved through, we may see a light dusting overnight tonight with an additional inch of snowfall anticipated. The biggest threat for the next 48 hours will be the dangerously cold wind chills produced by an arctic air mass covering the region. Extremely cold temperatures and wind chill values will continue until Monday, recovering back into the 30s by Monday afternoon. Quiet weather will set back in for the work week with the potential for cooler temperatures to return mid-week.

