Highway patrol searching for new recruits

Temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday out the door this morning with lows in the 20s with a few lingering clouds. Today looks like the warmest day of the work week with highs in the 40s as sunshine continues. A cold front will move through the area late tonight. Bitter cold temperatures will move back into the area on Wednesday with highs back in the 20 and teens with lows in the single digits. A chance for some light snow will move into the area late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The snow looks to be light across the area with many areas seeing a dusting to possible 2 inches at the most. Dry conditions will return for the weekend as temperatures start to warm again.

