Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Health Department discusses omicron and boosters for kids

Health Department discusses omicron and boosters for kids

Posted: Jan 5, 2022 10:52 AM
Updated: Jan 5, 2022 10:52 AM
St. Joseph
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -4°
Savannah
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Atchison
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -2°
It’s a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens, and wind chills feeling sub zero. Much colder temperatures are on the way for today with highs barely making it into the 20s. With the wind chill, it will likely feel like it is sub zero or in the single digits throughout the whole day. Clouds will also continue to increase throughout the day. A chance for some light snow will move into the area later tonight after sunset. Most areas will only see a dusting up to an inch, but a few pockets up to two inches will be possible. The areas that see up to two inches will mainly be to our south. Temperatures will also be even colder on Thursday with highs barely making it to the double digits. Temperatures will slowly start to recover throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories