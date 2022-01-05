Hearing Connection

A Wind Chill Advisory goes from midnight tonight until Thursday at noon. With the wind chill, it will likely feel like it is sub zero or in the single digits throughout the whole day. Clouds will also continue to increase throughout the day. A chance for some light snow will move into the area later tonight after sunset. Most areas will only see a dusting up to an inch, but a few pockets up to two inches will be possible. The areas that see up to two inches will mainly be to our south. Temperatures will also be even colder on Thursday with highs barely making it to the double digits. Temperatures will slowly start to recover throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.

