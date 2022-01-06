Keeping pets safe during cold weather

Bitter cold temperatures across the area this morning with lows in the single digits. Wind chills for most areas are around 10 to 15 below zero. Temperatures will struggle to warm up into the single digits this afternoon. Wind chill will stay sub zero all day. Today we will have gradually clearing skies by the afternoon, with clouds moving back into the area overnight. Skies will clear again on Friday giving way to sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to warm up again on Friday, but most areas will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 20s. Saturday looks to be an above average day with highs making it into the 40s. Temperatures look to stay in the 30 and 40s throughout the rest of the weekend into next week.

