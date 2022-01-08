Bars looking forward to Chiefs post season run amid Covid surge

Today we saw gray skies, fog, and drizzle with much warmer temperatures compared to the past few days. A cold front will make its way through the area overnight tonight bringing down temperatures overnight tonight as well as Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens under gradually clearing skies with gusty winds. Due to the cold front moving through, temperatures will cool down a bit on Sunday with highs struggling to make it into the 30s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm up by the middle of next week with highs making it back into the 50s.

