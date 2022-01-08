Clear
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Victim identified after fatal apartment fire Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hundreds get out to local ski resort for season opening weekend

Hundreds get out to local ski resort for season opening weekend

Posted: Jan 8, 2022 11:46 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2022 11:46 PM
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Today we saw gray skies, fog, and drizzle with much warmer temperatures compared to the past few days. A cold front will make its way through the area overnight tonight bringing down temperatures overnight tonight as well as Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens under gradually clearing skies with gusty winds. Due to the cold front moving through, temperatures will cool down a bit on Sunday with highs struggling to make it into the 30s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm up by the middle of next week with highs making it back into the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories