Mosaic-Life-Care-responds-to-Covid-surge

Today will be another well above average day with highs in the lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Similar conditions will continue on Thursday. Conditions will start to change on Friday as a cold front approaches. Clouds will build into the area with temperatures warming into the 40s. Rain and snow chances will move into the area for the second half of the day Friday. At first a rain/snow mix will arrive, with a change over to snow happening overnight into early Saturday morning. Accumulating snow will be possible. Cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend with highs back down in the 30s.

