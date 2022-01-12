Staying mild on Thursday

It was another well above average day with temperatures making it into the 50s. A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 30s. Tomorrow will be our last mild day of the week with temperatures once again making a run for the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to build back into the area tomorrow night. Friday is when the forecast will start to change. The first half of the day looks to be dry and cloudy with temperatures making it into the lower 40s. A cold front will start to approach our area late Friday afternoon into the evening. That will first give us a chance for some light rain. As the front moves through, temperatures will fall, and the rain will eventually change over to snow close to 11 pm. Snow showers will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. Right now, it looks like many areas could see accumulating snow around 1-3 inches. Higher totals will be possible to the north. Cooler temperatures will arrive after the passing of the cold front.

