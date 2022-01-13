Local orthopedic office offers clinic to reduce ER wait times

Temperatures will be on the mild side again today with highs making a run for the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with a few wind gusts up to 25 mph. Clouds will slowly start to build back into the area this evening into the overnight hours. Friday is when the forecast will start to change. The first half of the day looks to be dry and cloudy with temperatures making it into the lower 40s. A cold front will start to approach our area late Friday afternoon into the evening. That will first give us a chance for some light rain. As the front moves through, temperatures will fall, and the rain will eventually change over to snow close to 11 pm. Snow showers will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. Right now, it looks like many areas could see accumulating snow around 1-3 inches. Higher totals will be possible to the north. Cooler temperatures will arrive after the passing of the cold front with highs in the 20s and 30s through the weekend. Sunny and dry weather looks to return for the start of next week.

