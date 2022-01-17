Clear
BREAKING NEWS In-person classes canceled for SJSD students Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Family of deceased truck driver receives help from non profit

Truckers Final Mile help truck drivers and their families in times of crisis

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 10:36 PM
Updated: Jan 17, 2022 10:36 PM
St. Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Atchison
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories