Health experts warn of Omicron wave

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs making a run for the 50s this afternoon. Clouds will slowly build back into the area today. Clouds will linger overnight as a cold front moves through. That front will bring us a breezy northerly wind for your Wednesday as well as some cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to warm into the lower 20 on Wednesday, but wind chills will only feel like the single digits during the afternoon. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Wind chills still start out sub zero Thursday morning, with temperatures only making it into the teens by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly start to recover by the weekend.

