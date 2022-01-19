Driver charged with felony DWI after fatal crash Friday

Much cooler temperatures on the way for today after a cold front moved through the area last night. Temperatures this morning are in the teens and lower 20s. Temperatures will fall slightly this afternoon into the teens under mostly cloudy skies. A breezy wind from the north will be present all day making temperatures feel like the single digits. Wind chills will drop below zero overnight into Thursday morning. Sunshine will return on Thursday, but temperatures will still struggle to warm up with highs only making it into the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits and sub zero all day. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up on Friday and through the weekend as sunny and dry weather continues.

