4 St. Joseph mayoral candidates meet in forum

Bitter cold wind chills are on the way for tonight with feels like temperatures dropping to 5 to 15 below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect starting at 9 PM for Atchison, Nodaway, Gentry, Harrison, Worth, Mercer, and Grundy counties through noon on Thursday. Temperatures tomorrow will struggle to warm up into the teens by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up throughout the rest of the week. Sub zero wind chills will be present Friday morning, with temperatures warming into the 20s by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 30s by Saturday and 40s by Sunday as sunshine and dry weather continues.

