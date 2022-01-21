Fire officials report teen's death following fatal Grant City house fire

Bitter cold temperatures out the door again this morning with wind chills around 1 to 10 below zero. Temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday will be on the mild side with highs making a run for the 50s. Monday night will bring another cold front to our area dropping temperatures into the 20s by mid week. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for the next 7 days.

Radar Temperatures Alerts