Local man will show skills in meat cutting competition

Temperatures were much warmer today than yesterday with highs in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight temperatures will drop into the 20s along with breezy conditions with wind gusts up 25mph. Conditions Sunday will be seasonable, although a bit cooler with highs in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Monday will be on the mild side with highs making a run for the 50s, however, Monday night will bring another cold front to our area dropping temperatures into the 20s by mid week. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for the next 7 days.

Radar Temperatures Alerts