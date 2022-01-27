Griffons beat UCM on the road

Temperatures are a bit milder out the door this morning with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming up into the upper 30s and lower 40s. A weak cold front will move through overnight into Friday keeping temperatures on the cooler side Friday. Temperatures will start out in the lower teens and single digits Friday morning and struggle to make it to the freezing point by the afternoon. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Next week will start out on the warm side with highs making a run for the 50s. A cold front will move through mid week bringing colder temperatures and our next chance for precipitation.

