KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures continue today

Mild conditions will continue today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s. Seasonable temperatures will continue into Wednesday when our next disturbance passes through. This could bring at least part of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri some snow showers.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Cold air settles in after the disturbances passes through, leaving our highs on Thursday in the upper teens and lower 20s. Temperatures will begin to slowly recover and return to the upper 40s by the weekend.

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Another warm and sunny day today with highs in the low to mid 90s. This evening will be warm and mild with lows in the mid 70s and clear skies. Hot and humid conditions will continue on Friday with the first half of the day dry and sunny. Rain chances will start to increase during the afternoon hours as a cold front rolls through. A few showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along the front. Conditions look to dry out this weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.
