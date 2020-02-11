KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures continue today



Mild conditions will continue today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s. Seasonable temperatures will continue into Wednesday when our next disturbance passes through. This could bring at least part of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri some snow showers.

Cold air settles in after the disturbances passes through, leaving our highs on Thursday in the upper teens and lower 20s. Temperatures will begin to slowly recover and return to the upper 40s by the weekend.

