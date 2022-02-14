71 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department reported one new death from COVID-19 complications in their Monday Covid brief.
The latest death was a woman in her 80's.
Her death brings the county total to 249.
Over the weekend, the department reported 71 new cases in the county.
The county total is now 24,248 cases.
The positivity rate has dropped to 15.63 percent, a decrease of 5.74 percent from the previous week.
Mosaic Life Care reported 36 total Covid inpatients. 35 are in St. Joseph and one is in Maryville.