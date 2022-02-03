96 news cases, one Covid death reported by health department

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Thursday.
The heath department said the death, a woman in her 60's, occurred last month but was due to Covid complications and was just reported to the department.
96 new cases were also reported, mirroring Tuesday's reported cases.
The Buchanan County positivity rate remained the same at 26.44%
Mosaic Life Care saw a slight increase in the number of total Covid inpatients to 62.
60 are in St. Joseph, one is in Maryville and one is in Albany.