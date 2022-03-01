Americans can order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests next week.

Weather Alert

...VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER WEDNESDAY... Dry conditions and occasional wind gusts around 20 to 25 mph on Wednesday will lead to very high fire danger. Relative humidity values will likely hover in the 15 to 20 percent range, but could also possible drop to around 10 percent should temperatures get warmer than forecast. Winds should stay in the 10 to 20 mph range, but occasional stronger gusts to around 25 mph will make for dangerous conditions should a fire ignite. Outdoor burning is discouraged on Wednesday as rapid growth will be possible with any fire that ignites.