Area grocers react to constant price increases

(TROY, Ks.) Prices at the grocery store continue to rise across the country and area stores are feeling the direct impact.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 7% inflation increase in 2021, marking the largest 12-month jump since 1982.
Name brands such as Kraft Heinz, Kellogg's, General Mills and other brands are raising prices on products.
Consumers are not happy with the constant uptick in prices.
"I think it's ridiculous," said Roger Jenkins who shops at John's Market in Troy, Ks. "Depending on if I was buying for a couple for a couple of weeks, I would probably spend $130-$140 and now I'm spending well over $200."
Besides Dollar General, John's Market is the only grocery store in Troy for the less than 1,000 residents. The small community has no option but to spend the money.
“Sales are holding steady," said Simpson. "I think most of the customers now are really looking at the private label brands compared to the brand name items. They are doing more sale shopping, anything that’s on sale, bulk, a lot of them are buying the bigger package and to be quit honest, I think they’re eating more at home then they’re eating out.”
"In terms of covid, it obviously causes all sorts of different supply chain issues," said Kara Grant, who is an economics professor at Missouri Western. "There's also been a lot of staffing shortages. If you can't attract people to work or don't have enough people, it's going to slow down on how quickly you can produce stuff."
Besides the uptick in prices, Simpson continues to be in short supply of select items.
“Well, we just had a delivery today and 37% of our order was shorted," Simpson explained. "So if that’s any indication...the manufacturers say they’re trying to do everything they can, our wholesalers are scrambling trying to find product, it’s just going to be tough for awhile.”
The end of the raising prices is unknown.
During tough times, John's Market aims to continue to provide the best products for the best prices.
"We're trying. It's hard to," Simpson said. "Our ads are usually made a month or two ahead. So it's hard by the time the ad hits, to have a supply or correct pricing."