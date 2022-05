(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department announced Friday that there have been 88 new COVID-19 cases in Buchanan County since May 8.

The total number of cases for a two week trend is 148.

The 14-day moving average is 10.57, and increase from 8.71 last Friday.

The health department will provide another COVID-19 update on May 20.

According to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker, Buchanan County is still in the "Low" community levels of COVID-19.