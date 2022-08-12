CDC updates COVID guidelines

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The CDC has released new guidelines when it comes to social distancing, quarantine and test-to-stay in schools.

The agency is no longer recommending staying at least six feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure.

The new guidelines also do not advise quarantining people who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not infected, but the amount of time for quarantine remains the same for people who have tested positive to stay home for five days and wear a mask for another 10 days.

Finally the CDC removed its test-to-stay policy.

