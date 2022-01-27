County records highest number in covid cases since pandemic began

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department has reported the highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
297 positive cases were recorded on Friday, January 21, marking the highest number so far.
Thursday, the St. Joseph Health Department reported 729 new cases over three days. 275 on Tuesday, 240 on Wednesday and decreasing on Thursday at 214.
The county has now surpassed 23,000 cases total since the pandemic began.
The 7-day trend for the daily positive rate in Buchanan County has risen to 34%. The highest percentage in over a year.
Local health officials say the numbers continue to rise because of Omicron.
“We’ve not had as big of a day as we did last week. We’re hoping that maybe we’ve turned the corner but the numbers are still pretty high,” said Debra Bradley, the Director of the St. Joseph Health Department. “We’ve seen other states and communities…once they’ve hit that peak with Omicron, that it starts to come down. So we’re hoping that soon our numbers will start coming down.”
Omicron is affecting everyone Bradley said. However, the people who are vaccinated and boosted tend to have better outcomes, and the booster shot seems to add that added protection for the fight against the Omicron variant.
“When I’ve had conversations with the leadership of Mosaic, they continue to say that the people who are unvaccinated are at the ones who are at highest risks of severe disease from hospitalizations and potentially of death,” said Bradley. “They’re seeing it…they’re living it everyday…and when they report that out, it is concerning because we have so many people in our community who are not fully vaccinated or boosted.”
As of Thursday, 36.6% of Buchanan County residents are fully vaccinated.
Mosaic Life Care System has 83 inpatients due to the coronavirus. 79 are hospitalized in St. Joseph, 3 in Maryville and Albany has 1.
Over the weekend, the St. Joseph Health Department hosted a testing clinic at the Remington Nature Center. Of the over 400 tests administered, 120 came back positive.
Bradley said those results are consistent with the positivity rate in the community, which has risen to 34%.
Bradley said she will receive official numbers from the state this week.
The St. Joseph Health Department does off the Pfizer vaccine and booster. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.